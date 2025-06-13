Commute to Work in Style With This eBike for Nearly 50% off

Get yourself to the office while enjoying the summer breeze. This commuter eBike will let you glide through the city streets. It’s designed for modern urban living with its sleek and lightweight aluminum frame. Riding is easy as it has a silent 36V 350W that can provide pedal-assisted power of up to 20 miles (or up to 80 miles with the extra battery).

Vanpowers City Vanture 350W Commuter e-Bike | $949 | StackSocial | Promo Code VAN150

Charging the eBike is fast. It can be back to full power in just two to three hours, getting you back on the road quickly.

The eBike shows you all the pertinent data you’d want to know about while you’re riding thanks to its minimalist LCD display. This discreet screen shows speed, assist level, and battery life just at a glance. The pedal-assist can be customized to three different levels to best support your pace, terrain, and ride style.

Advertisement

The manufacturer has even taken steps to make it safe to ride the eBike at night. Integrated onto the bike are both front and rear lights, so you stay visible to those around you.

Right now, StackSocial has the Vanpowers City Vanture 350W commuter e-Bike discounted down by 37%—bringing the price from $1,749 to just $1,099. However, the deal doesn’t end there. Make sure to enter the promo code VAN150, and you’ll save an additional $150. The price you pay will be just $949. Choose between four different colors—silver, blue, ruby, or black.