Commute Comfortably With This 29% Off Laptop Backpack

New Year's Resolution: Give your back a little more support.

By
Erin O'Brien
Matein Travel Laptop Backpack | $27 | 29% Off + Clip Coupon | Amazon

Commuting with a laptop can be uncomfortable and cumbersome if you choose the wrong bag. A messenger-style can put unnecessary strain on your shoulders, and frankly, most traditional backpacks don’t cut it either. You need support and a designated laptop sleeve. This backpack will give you both, caressing your 15" laptop and your back with reinforced, padded outsides. A luggage strap lets you use this backpack as a “personal item” at the airport if you so wish; slip that laptop out at TSA and roll on. You deserve the support of your friends, your family, and also, a proper backpack. Buy this while it’s 29% off and enjoy all the support it can give you.

