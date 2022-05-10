Yes4All Vinyl Kettlebell Set | $40 | Amazon



Kettlebells are a great way to get fit and stay moving, and this Yes4All Vinyl Kettlebell Set is only $40, and contains three different kettlebells, one at 5lbs, one at 10lbs, and one at 15lbs. It’s an ideal way to build up any collection of training equipment, because the different weights will allow you to cater to more people and more exercises too. This set is definitely better for those who are newer to the world of kettlebells, and the vinyl coating means you won’t leave scratch marks wherever you use them.