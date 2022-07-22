BMO Nintendo Switch Charging Stand | $35 | Amazon

I finally sat down and binged through all of Adventure Time while we’ve all been stuck at home and my main takeaway is that BMO is the best character in any cartoon. Niki Yang breathes life into this little boxy Game Boy boy with perfect innocence and comedic timing. I feel I must protect him at all costs. And now, you can breathe life into him as well by charging your Nintendo Switch in his cranium. Just as Finn and Jake would play games on his face, you can too as you pop in your Switch. Now if only Nintendo would add custom themes so we can make the background or start-up screen BMO’s cute little smile.