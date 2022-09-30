Govee Smart Wi- Fi Humidifier | $48 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

The air is getting colder which in most cases also means the air is getting dryer. Prepare for the dry upcoming winter with a humidifier to make the air more pleasant. I myself am prone to nosebleeds and adding a humidifier to the bedroom has been a must for me. This super quiet smart humidifier from Govee is Wi-Fi enabled and can be set to turn on with a schedule or even voice-controlled with Alexa or Google Assistant. You can even receive notifications when the water needs to be replaced. You can also infuse it with fragrances by adding essential oils. Just make sure to clip the coupon on the item page to get it for $48.