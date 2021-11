Ckoebas Cat Paw Slippers | $13 | Amazon | Promo Code: 1CKOEBAS

It’s getting so chilly outside and I don’t know about you, but my feet are a horror show that should not be seen by daylight. Luckily, with these extremely cute, fuzzy cat paw slippers, which are definitely something adults should wear, they don’t have to be! They’re 30% off when you enter promo code 1CKOEBAS at checkout . Buy a pair for you or surprise your cat fan of a loved one, with 5 colors to choose from in various sizes.