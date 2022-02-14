Gang, let’s talk weighted blankets. More than just a cozy fave or buzzy term you’ll see in listicles, weighted blankets have actual therapeutic uses, including reducing anxiety, promoting a better night’s sleep, and even increasing attention span. They deliver a light but firm “pressure therapy” that can help kids and adults alike. Provided you’re using the right weight, of course, but I won’t claim to know every reader’s body weight and the subsequent ideal blanket weight for them. But what I can do is ask: What’s the best weighted blanket for you? What’s your favorite?



Illuminate us! Educate your fellow readers! In other words, nominate your go-to for a chance for it to be featured here.

A few rules:

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific weighted blanket, why it is your favorite, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple weighted blankets, but please put each one in a separate comment or reply on Twitter. 3) Vote by starring someone else’s comment or liking someone else’s Twitter reply.

So climb out from underneath those weighted blankets and get to recommendin’.