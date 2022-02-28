As the person who most frequently monitors our Twitter accounts, I spent the better part of a day in the not-too-distant past assuring people online that we here at The Inventory do not condone soaking cast iron pans. Some backstory here: I had written a regular deal (for the Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet), and another writer one-upped me by talking about a set from the same brand. He had gone a step further, though, and written a tongue-in-cheek manifesto that read as a deranged person’s obsession with scrubbing cast iron clean. Correctly anticipating that not everyone would read through to the joke, he edited a header photo of the complete Lodge cookware set submerged in a sudsy sink.



This activated all kinds of readers, from the “This is violence!”-type posters to earnest “Oh god, is he serious?” commenters and, perhaps most vocal of all, the “It’s okay to put a little soap in cast iron, actually” squad. Someone even tagged in Lodge to see what Wes had wrought. And I was logged in to field all of this.



It seems like we, amateur home cooks, all share one thing: Deeply held opinions about cast iron skillets. Now time for yours to be heard.

A few rules:

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific cast iron skillet, why it’s your favorite, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple pans, but please put each one in a separate comment or reply on Twitter. 3) Vote by starring someone else’s comment or liking someone else’s Twitter reply.

The unofficial fourth rule is please do not yell at me.