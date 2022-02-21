The metaverse has been a pretty big buzzword of the last year. Mark Zuckerbe rg sees the future of the workplace as being folks wearing VR headsets looking at low-poly, crudely designed versions of their coworkers which just feels ... bad. It’s kind of amaz ing when you think about it. Facebook is taking something inherently cool like virtual reality and presenting it in the least cool way possible. While Facebook, or Meta as we’re supposed to be calling it now, may have a pretty dumb idea of what to do with the VR company they bought, that doesn’t change the fact that the Oculus Quest 2 is actually a pretty spectacular piece of hardware.



The Oculus Quest 2 is an all-in-one headset for VR which does not require being plugged into a separate computer to run the games. It’s affordable at just $300 and has a wide range of excellent experiences that you can play practically out of the box. It honestly might be my favorite current video game console at the moment, if you’re okay stretching the definition of what a console is. I’ve been playing Walkabout Mini Golf weekly with some out-of-state friends and it’s just silly fun.

There’s a ton of great stuff on there which is why I’m reaching out to all of you. What are your favorite games on the Oculus Quest 2? What are the must-haves you would suggest to someone who just got themselves a Quest 2?

Some quick rules for your nominations:

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific Oculus Quest 2 game, why it is your favorite, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple games, but please put each one in a separate comment or reply on Twitter.