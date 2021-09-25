RYMEK Wireless Keyboard Typwriter | $190 | Amazon

My mother was a secretary and my favorite thing to do when I was in her office, was to play on her typewriter. I have always been intrigued by typewriters. The style and feel of the keys when typing something out are unmatched. This new-age typewriter has the best of the original features and contains modern technology. You cannot ask for more. You can connect this modern marvel through Bluetooth or a USB wired connection. Compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android systems. Pair up to 3 devices simultaneously. Being compact, it will fit easily on your table or desk. This typewriter also comes with a built-in tablet stand to hold your device while in use. One of the coolest features is the LED lights that backlight the keys. You no longer have to keep the keys lit with a carbon arc lamp. It’s time to enjoy a typewriter without having to replace all of the breaking mechanical parts. Pick one up today and save $110.