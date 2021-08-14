Crux 3.7-Quart Touchscreen Electric Air Fryer | $70 | Macy’s

If you haven’t given air frying a try yet, take this deal as your sign. This super classy little Crux t ouchscreen model is 30% off over at Macy’s right now and can add style to any kitchen.

Of course, you’re not just adding style, but also function with this nifty little appliance. C ook dinner without the oil of traditional frying methods, but still get that crispy texture you crave for your fries, wings, and other delicious foods. Air fryers can even elevate the taste of some foods in my opi nion. Have you tried broc co li cooked in one of these babies yet ? Seriously— sooo good.

Get it while it’s down to just $70 right now.