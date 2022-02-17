Checkered Chef Baking Sheet With Wire Rack | $19 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



At this point in the pandemic, my pans look like they went to hell and got spat back up for being too much. They’re warped. They’re permanently grease-stained. They also seem smaller, somehow? And that’s not to mention the cooling racks I don’t even remember buying. With their wide gaps and uneven feet, they actually make the end process kind of a pain, instead of the part where you get to appreciate the work you did. This is a long way of saying that I could really use the Checkered Chef Baking Sheet With Wire Rack, which is just $19 on Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page. The duo at full-price is $34 together, but Amazon has it down to $22 before the additional coupon. The set includes a stainless steel pain that’s versatile, easy to clean, and so much better than whatever I have already. As for the wire rack? Its tight weave ensures minimal drip/crumbling from whatever you might be throwing in the oven. Plus, you can use them together for an even cleaner (and even more adaptable) cooking experience. In my opinion, this pair qualifies as an essential worker.