Roccat Vulcan 122 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $110 | Amazon



I used to hate mechanical keyboards. Hate them. They were loud, the backlights were garish, and my normal $10 Bluetooth keyboard worked just fine, thank you very much! Well, until it didn’t, and when I needed a new keyboard, my tech friend somehow convinced me to pick up this silver and white Roccat keyboard.

Now, I’m a convert. The Vulcan 122 uses Cherry MX Brown switches, which are one of the quieter switch choices on the market. So, I still am clacking away, but I’m not waking up the entire house while I’m doing it. The backlight of the keys reflects very nicely on the silver of the keyboard too, making for a much more pleasing look without having to mess with custom keycaps or the typical LED lights that are super bright.

Anyway, now you, too, can grab this super awesome keyboard for the low price of $11 0. Considering how much I’ve put this keyboard through these past six months without so much as a squeaky key, that’s a hell of a steal. Make sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the full discount!

This story was originally published by Elizabeth Henges on 04/21/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/21/2021.