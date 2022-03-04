Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator | $3,099 | Samsung



Big news: Your fridge sucks. Well, it’s probably fine, but it’s about to quake in the presence of the Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator from Samsung. Yes, it’s stainless steel, and yes, it offers an extra-large capacity (not to mention, tons of drawers for convenience). There’s even a designated Beverage Center with a water dispenser, AutoFill pitcher, and an ice maker that doesn’t just spit out too-big chunks. But what we’re most excited about is the customizable options. Samsung’s letting its customers build the fridge of their dreams. You’re able to pick from six glossy glass finishes, one matte glass finish, and four tints for the steel, ensuring that the centerpiece of your kitchen looks exactly the way you want it to. Not to geek out about appliances this early in the day, but it’s extremely cool and fun to play around on the website with options, if you’re into that kind of thing.