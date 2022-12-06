We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Dew Drops | Three Ships

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you can’t glow like the sun. A cult-hit serum that uses the power of tremella mushrooms’ hyaluronic acid? Duh. Three Ships’ Dew Drops is the morning and night serum that brings out your inner glow. Not only does mushroom-based hyaluronic acid work hard, but it teams up with Vitamin C from the Kakadu plum, which brightens dullness and plumps. And finally, that red algae extract maintains your skin’s natural hydration. Layer with moisturizer to nourish the innermost layer of your skin. This little bottle will last about two months on average—but you’ll definitely want to come back for more after you’ve recycled this bottle.