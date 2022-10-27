Way Day | Wayfair

Sorry if you missed it yesterday , but Wayfair’s Way Day is a two-day event that’s ending ... very soon! Only today can you take up to 80% off all different types of home goods—from area rugs to stand mixers. Time is running out to spruce up your home with this sale—so here are some hand-picked selections under $200 on impressive home furnishings!

You gotta love a practical buy. These over-the-door organizers are perfect for pantries, linen closets, and the back of the bathroom door, keeping miscellaneous storage within eye’s reach. This stainless steel model can handle up to 50 pounds of stuff!

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $44 at Wayfair

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off Ettitude - 20% Off 20% off bundled bamboo bedding

The brand’s proprietary CleanBamboo is a soft, breathable fabric; their signature sateen is cool to the touch. Take 20% off bundles at Ettitude Advertisement

Kind of shocked that this tasteful coffee table is 65% off! This solid wood construction contrasts with the metal frame in a delightful trapezoid shape. The double-layered style lets you show off those coffee table books everyone gifts you for your birthday.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $154 at Wayfair

Advertisement

This non-stuffy work desk makes a home office feel more like a home, and less like the office. The height of this desk is adjustable to suit your posture, and the large surface area could probably handle a dual-monitor setup, if you’re feelin’ it.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $116 at Wayfair

Advertisement

Ringing in just under $200, but these babies are too good not to share—a set of counter stools ringing in around $50 each! Great for a kitchen island breakfast nook, or for the too-tall table in your kitchen you inherited from an uncle doing a cross-country move.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $199 at Wayfair

Advertisement

If, like any reasonable person, you are a shoes-off home, this entry rack is the perfect way to greet your visitors and pressure them to follow house rules. Hang jackets and bags and stack your most-used shoes on this elegant free-standing hall tree.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $165 at Wayfair

Advertisement

You know it, you love it, it’s a big lamp! This elegantly arc ing lamp stands 68" tall, and because of its shape, sheds light to a large area. Position it above a reading chair or angled at the corner of a loveseat and big couch, this is quite a nice addition to a room for $55!