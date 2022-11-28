Cyber Monday | Wayfair
Wayfair’s Cyber Monday sales may have started early, but you can still cash in on these awesome deals. This sale reaches sitewide—but we’ll be showing you some furniture sales that might tickle your fancy—from the perfect WFH setup to a little hutch that doubles your kitchen storage.
Cletus L-Shape Desk | $340 | 16% Off
This L-shaped setup gives you more desk space, but takes up less room space. The drawer is deep enough to accommodates hanging file folders—it keeps your professional stuff in order!
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress with CopperChill Technology | $518 | 53% Off
An unreal 58% off for a Queen-size, this Sealy mattress uses hybrid construction for true lumbar support. Plus, it’s quite cooling and has low motion transfer, so you’ll be well on your way to slumberland.
Kedarious 31.5'’ Iron Standard Baker’s Rack | $109 | 38% Off
This little hutch—or “baker’s rack” as they call it—can support a microwave. Use it as extra storage, or put your “fun” mugs on display. It adds verticality to the space and gives you a few extra shelves.
Leni Recliner | $260 | 28% Off
This is not your grandpa’s old recliner. This modern-looking armchair kicks back with an extended ottoman. The legs’ solid-wood construction makes this as supportive as it is comfortable.
Soho 4 Legs Coffee Table with Storage | $275 | 8% Off
This solid wood, midcentury modern inspired coffee table has a nice shelf underneath. Useful, yet aesthetically pleasing. It’s among Wayfair’s bestselling coffee tables—so it’s definitely worth it.
