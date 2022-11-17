Stocking Stuffers | Amazon



We’re calling these “stocking stuffers,” but you can think of them as thoughtful mini-gifts for grown-up family members. They’re tiny gifts that spread holiday cheer and say, “Hey: I drew your name in family Secret Santa and know a little bit about things you like.” Useful, frivolous, luxurious, and just plain delightful, these stocking stuffers are sure to spread holiday cheer.

A seasonal beverage kit for two: just add the hard stuff. This mini Hot Toddy kit includes W&P’s spicy ginger syrup and whole cinnamon sticks. A very cozy holiday bev to share with your armchair mixologist uncle.

Because your brother who owns a lot of knitwear keeps saying, “This is my season!” This duo includes a cashmere/wool comb for the heavy sweaters, and a multi-fabric comb to keep the rest of his collection in tip-top shape.

A subtle way to tell your sibling you think their new tattoos are cool as heck. This moisturizer stick is packed with nourishing apricot, hemp, and argan oils to keep healed tattoos bright. Nutrient-rich and travel-friendl y!

This petite water bottle is a cute gift for the perpetually hydrated on-the-go fitness cousin. Eco-friendly glass is encased in quiet silicone. The entire bottle is dishwasher safe and BPA-free, with an immaculate eye for detail.

Good for anybody, but especially for your nephew who got snapped by a street style Instagram this year. These stretchy beanies are the perfect marriage of workwear durability and streetwear stylish—and available in many colors.

This hopelessly on-trend candle set is sure to impress. A few different set variations are $56 at Amazon, and offer votive-size samples of Boy Smells’ playful, imaginative scents.

These textured AirPod cases are made of grippy, non-slip silicone. A gift for the accident prone! They’re compatible with MagSafe chargers, even as they envelop your AirPod case in a warm hug.

Hey, facial mists are a dime a dozen, but mists with active ingredients aren’t. For your skincare-focused family member, this ultra-hydrating mist tones and plumps with s qualane and h yaluronic acid: ingredients she’ll be impressed by.