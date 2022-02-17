Poweroni 6-Port Charging Station | $30 | Amazon | Promo Code 10MIRQ1T + Clip Coupon

I’ve got about four or five things on my person that have a battery in them at any given time. It’s difficult to keep track of it all let alone fully charged. Sometimes I’m running around my apartment trying to remember which outlet I plugged my watch into last. It sure would be better to just have them all charging it one place, wouldn’t it? Wouldn’t that be nice? Like if there were a product on sale that could do that for me? Anyway, unrelated, you can get this charging station that can charge up top six devices for 14% off. Just use the promo code 10MIRQ1T and clip the coupon on the item page.