Anker 622 Magnetic Battery | $60 | 14% off | Amazon



Big Anker fan here! This magnetic charger is compatible with iPhones 12 and 13 and looks very cool. Its compact design is only a half-inch thin—no wires here—so you can continue talking and texting on the go. The strong magnet keeps the charger attached and in perfect alignment. There’s a built-in foldable kickstand on this Anker too , so you can gaze longingly into the mirrored abyss while still keeping it 100% (charged). Plus, the battery itself is USB-C compatible for a quick charge before you’re out and about. Right now, there are 5 muted colors to choose from, all on sale for 14% off.