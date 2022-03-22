Anker PowerCore Solar 10,000mAh Power Bank | $30 | Amazon

Anker PowerCore 10,000mAh Compact Power Bank | $32 | Amazon

Anker Combo 65W Wall Charger and Power Bank | $110 | Amazon

Anker’s a way ... to charge your stuff, and they have several charging accessories on sale right now at Amazon. This includes power banks, charging stands, cables, and more, all for up to 35% off, today only. Take the Anker Combo 65W Wall Charger and Power Bank, which is marked down from its usual $160 to just $110—with this 26,000mAh power bank, you can not only charge a phone or Nintendo Switch, but its 65W power output means you can charge a great number of laptops, as well. Next up, the $30 PowerCore Solar 10,000mAh power bank, usually $40, is outdoor-ready thanks to its IP64-rated resilience against dust and water splashing from all directions, and it features a built-in flashlight and solar charging, so it’ll be constantly powering back up when left out in the sun. Lastly, this compact 10,000mAh Anker PowerCore 10,000mAh is marked down to just $32 right now. Its incredibly tight form factor and fast-charging USB-A and USB-C ports will make this the perfect companion for a night out, as its 10,000mAh capacity is enough to give your phone two more full charges (they use an iPhone XS as an example—this will vary between phones, of course, but few phones have a battery capacity over 5,000mAh).