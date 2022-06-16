Charge & Fold 3-in-1 Docking Station | $36 | StackSocial



Too many wires everywhere . Just, too many wires. My nightstand has become a cobweb of those white cables that came packaged with all my Apple bullshit. It’s time I stick all of that in a drawer somewhere and replace it with a dedicated charging station. This 3-in-1 wireless dock can charge an iPhone , Apple Watch, and a pair of AirPods all at once. No need for unnecessary cords running all over the place. The phone slot is also at a tilted range if you’d like to keep this at your desk and have full access while it’s charging. The price of the 3-in-1 docking station has dropped to just $36 for the time being.