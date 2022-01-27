Avid Power Portable Air Compressor | $30 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

I’ve carried a small, portable air compressor in my car for over a decade now, and I am here to tell you this is the best $30 you will spend all month, possibly all year. How many times have you limped to a gas station on a slow leak that you let go too far? Obviously, you should deal with a slow leak as soon as possible, but for those times when one sneaks up on you, and you notice a dangerously-low tire right before work or something, rather than taking a gamble that the gas station one actually works when you get there, you can just grab this Avid Power Portable Air Compressor, which is $10 if you clip the coupon, out of your trunk, plug it into the 12V power port in your car, and get to work! Handily, it’s got a built-in f lash light and digital pressure gauge—two things my old-ass air compressor lacks—so you don’t have to get your phone out to see or stop repeatedly to slap on your tire pressure gauge. It’s also got a dual cylinder motor, which it says will get you to 30PSI on a standard tire in as little as a minute, which beats the heck out of my dinky little compressor. If I hadn’t already burned all of my money in protest of capitalism this month, I’d pick this up myself, but hey, my simple country compressor still does the trick, even if its slow, noisy, and hops around all the time.