NFL Water Bottles & Tumblers | $25 | Amazon



It really feels like football this year. And we here at The Inventory are excited. No matter who you cheer for it’s time to show your love. Take 17% off either a new 32-ounce water bottle or 30 oz tumbler. Each is officially licensed and double-walled to keep beverages ice-cold for every game. They’re made from BPA free high-quality, rust-resistant stainless steel. Strong enough to withstand any tailgate in any conditions, even at L ambeau. The tumbler comes with two straws, while the water bottle has a leak-proof straw lid. They are coated with a durable finish to ensure the logo lasts all the way to the Super Bowl, even if your team doesn’t. All 32 teams are currently on sale.

Advertisement

These will ship free for Prime members.