After being sent these Patitoff Leggings from Halara earlier in the year , I’ve been a bit obsessed. I’m a big Halara fan and they’ve got something new for spring. Th eir adorable High Waisted Ditsy Floral Yoga Pants come in pink and blue and are currently buy one, get one free.

I wear my Halara leggings to the gym , and the high waist i s comfortable while running on the treadmill and riding the bike . They stay in place and are designed to be very flattering thanks to the 4-way stretch fabric. These wash beautifully each time too . D on’t worry about sweat stains, moisture-wicking tech keeps you safe from embarrassing spots. These are slightly baggier than the leggings but not by much.