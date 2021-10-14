BOGO Free Sitewide | Honey Play Box | Use Code HBOGO2021



Our pals at Honey Play Box want you to join in for their birthday celebrations. Right now until the end of the month, they are offering a buy one, get one free on everything on their site. The lowest-priced item will be the one you get for free just use the code HBOGO2021 at checkout.

The name Angel says it all about this triple threat toy. I think it’s a really nice upgrade to the company’s Jubilee. The Angel fits better and offers more power all around. The tongue massager got a revamp and hits your spot perfectly. The shaft shape is made for tapping right where you need it, fast or slow. The motors are all independent, so you can control them to the level and pattern you desire. As always, this is made of body-safe silicone, is waterproof, charges via USB.



I will never get over how pretty Honey’s classic wand is. It’s gorgeous and powerful like we all dream to be. The sophisticated rose gold color shines just as much as it vibes. With 3 speeds and 7 different patterns, the soft head and flexible neck will groove right with...well, your grooves. This will definitely be at the top of your list in no time. Play with yourself or a friend in style. Just promise to clean it before and after.

This Kingsley is an upgraded version of their old model. The dual motors are now more intense, and the material is more durable. And it’s got a bit more flexibility to hit just the right spot. Speaking of... it’s not often I get to cover a toy designed perfectly for gentlemanly bum play and handle a romp in the lady cave too. This toy’s wave motions and structure means it’s actually engined for both prostate pleasure and, indeed, a WAP. It’s waterproof, easy to charge, and 100% satisfaction guaranteed.