Sakura Premium Box | $75 | Bokksu



Cherry blossom season is underway in Japan, and the second-best way to celebrate—the first being, well, being there — is with gourmet snacks that allow you to savor the experience. Fortunately, there’s still time to order the Sakura Premium Box from Bokksu, and it is extremely worth it. Packaged in a charming, limited-time-only box, the Sakura is overflowing with the best treats of the season. Since the theme is, of course, cherries, the treats are mostly perfectly pink and white and bursting with seasonal flavors. ( My personal favorite were the mochi, though there was a savory/ sweet rice cracker that I was ready to hoard, since I promised to split the goodies with my sister, and I should not have.) There’s still time to get in orders, so place yours today. Or wait a year for the next opportunity. Your call.