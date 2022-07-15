This week and weekend have been huge for tech deals across all retailers and Samsung is no exception. It’s having a Black Friday in July sales event with giant offerings on TV s and monitors selling for hefty discounts and some even throwing in a free gift.



75” Class Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022) | $1,000 off + Free Freestyle Projector

65" Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | $400 off +$200 credit

55" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | $300 off

65” Class The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV | $1,000 off

32" Odyssey Neo G7 4K UHD 165Hz 1ms Curved Gaming Monitor | $200 off

43" M70B UHD Smart Monitor | $100 off

Lots of great options for new 2022 models of smart TVs from Samsung. The Samsung Neo 8K QLED is not only a full $1,000 off, but they’re also throwing in their new Freestyle projector which alone sells for $800. Entertaining guests in the backyard while the big game is one? No worries. Save $1,000 on the 65" model of The Terrace, Samsung’s outdoor QLED 4K TV built to be bright outside and sustain year-round protection from water and dust.

