Loungefly Poké mon Ombre Bag | $50 | GameStop

Show off your Poké-fan dom with a faux leather bag to tote around with you covered in all your favorite Pokémon. At first glance, you may think this is purely just the original 151. Though looking closer, you’ll spot a few who didn’t make the first cut like Pichu and Togepi as well as some later Eevee-lutions like Espeon and Leafeon. The dimensions are 9” W x 10.5” H x 4.5” D so you’ll easily fit your phone, wallet, and other what-have-yous. The over-the-shoulder bag normally goes for $70, but it is down to just $50 today.