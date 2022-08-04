GoPro Hero10 Black Action Camera Bundle | $450 | Best Buy
Skiing, snowboarding, surfing, or even just a casual hike—these moments are worth capturing on camera. GoPros have gone through many iterations and keep building in some extremely useful additions. The Hero10 has a front-facing screen so you can see the footage as your point to yourself with a selfie stick. It features HyperSmooth stabilization to keep even your most active shot feeling perfectly straight. I may pick one up for my paddleboard, quite frankly. Best Buy has the GoPro Hero10 Black for $100 off. It’s also discounted the bundle by the same amount. That comes with the camera, a spare rechargeable battery, a mini extension pole + tripod, a magnetic swivel clip, and a carrying case.