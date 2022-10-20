UBeesize Phone Tripod | $12 | 32% Off | Amazon

Ah, the phone stand. A useful gadget, no doubt, but one with limitations. For instance, what if you want to take a photo from up to 30 feet away? What if you want to run around like a vlogger? Anyway, this phone tripod has a flexible, ergonomic grip for hiking, travel, and being a little YouTuber on-the-go. The legs’ flexibility allows for maximum reach while using it in tripod mode; its anti-slip material lets it rest on the weirdest of surfaces. The included bluetooth remote helps you set the scene to record—or take a family photo with the press of a button up to 30 feet away . And all of those are just the cherry on top of a really great $12 phone stand anyway!