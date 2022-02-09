Ralph Lauren Wool Jacket (58L e) | $63 | Macy’s | Promo Code VDAY

Quick, while we’re in that sweet spot where Omicron is quickly receding, but renewed viral spread abatement measures are still in place, get a special, Valentine’s Day discount on a suit jacket or sport coat at Macy’s for you or yours and go on a date. A ll of these jackets are already discounted at least 50%, and when you enter code VDAY, you’ll get an extra 20% off, making for some pretty crazy discounts on some of these fancy pieces of outerwear. Of course, some of them are size-limited, hence the massive discounts, like this Ralph Lauren Wool Ultraflex Classic-Fit Twill Jacket, available only in 58L for $63 after you enter that code, making this the biggest discount at $387 off its usual price. Yeah it’s big, but a good tailor can take care of that for you, within reason. For more size options, check out this Nautica Faux Suede Sport Coat for $80. Discounted from $295, this classy jacket is soft to the touch and cut to an athletic fit with higher armholes and trimmer sleeves. There’s also this nice Ralph Lauren Linen sports coat, marked down to $118 from its usual $295, and available in what they are calling “red” but is definitely coral, along with other easy-on-the-eyes pastels. This one, being linen, will be a great go-to as the weather begins to warm up in parts south.