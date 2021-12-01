Up to 50% Off PS4 and PS5 Games | Amazon

If you’re like me, you still do not have a PS5 yet—but boy-howdy have you tried. Maybe you even got as far as adding one to cart only for the site to crash when you tried checking out. Buying from a scalper for hundreds over MSRP is looking more and more enticing. And yet we will not budge. We will remain strong. We here at Kinja Deals are about spending LESS money, not more money. That’s why we’ll buy all these PS5 games, saving money on each, so we can look at the cool boxes... That’s all we can do at the moment.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 5/26/2021 and updated with new information on 12/01/2020.