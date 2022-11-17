Char-Broil Big Easy Oil-less Liquid Propane Turkey Fryer | $99 | 38% Off | Amazon

Hey buddy, it’s not even the week of Thanksgiving yet. I f your family’s still arguing over how to cook t he turkey this year, maybe they’ll dig this solution: frying it, outside. Because this turkey fryer is on Amazon Prime, you’ll get it just in time for the big day. Thankfully, this fryer uses no oil (no kitchen mishaps this year), and can fry turkeys up to 16 pounds. The results? Crispy outsides and juicy insides. No splatter, spill, or hazard. Learn along with the included cooking guide while the rest of the family works on sides. And hey, over the summer you can cook ribs or chicken with it. For under $100, you saved Thanksgiving.