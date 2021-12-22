Beautyworks LED Makeup Mirror, Arctic White | 15% Off | Amazon | Promo Code 15PC6TPS



There are makeup mirrors, and then there are makeup mirrors. This is the latter. (Is that me paraphrasing Vesper Lynd from Casino Royale? I’ll never tell. But also, yes it is.) Really, though, the Beautyworks LED Makeup Mirror in Arctic White is 15% off at Amazon with promo code 15PC6TPS, and it’s absolutely worth grabbing. The backlit mirror features three different magnifications, allowing you to pluck, tweeze, and primp to your heart’s content. It’s lightweight, portable, and can rotate 180-degrees, though I’m not entirely sure why you’d need it to. The white model is down to $32 right now. If you had it, you could be doing your makeup to look like Eva Green in that one poker scene right now. Sorry; Casino Royale has been on cable a lot lately.