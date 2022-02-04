Samsung 82" QLED 4K TV | $1,400 | Best Buy



Don’t get me wrong, I understand about manufacturing processes and the rules of supply and demand, but coming from a time when comparatively minuscule tube TVs or awful rear-projection big screens were sometimes thousands of dollars, it continues to blow my mind that you can buy a TV, like this particular 82" Samsung QLED TV, that you can use as an entire wall in a fairly roomy makeshift shelter during a hypothetical future post-apocalypse . Per Rtings, it has excellent input lag, good grey uniformity, and upscales low-res content well. They also gave it ups for its post-calibration color accuracy but dinged it for no local dimming and no VRR support. That’s okay if you’re using it for movies and sports, of course, but gamers may want to look elsewhere! It’s a 60Hz panel, and it got a slightly better rating there than its replacement, the Q60A. Plus, it’s an 82" TV for $1,400.