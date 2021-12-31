60% Off Studio Ghibli Blu-rays | Amazon | Clip Coupon



I don’t know why I would ever need to convince someone to take this deal, but here goes. Studio Ghibli is absolutely partially responsible for my disconcerting yet strikingly creative imagination, as is the case for anyone who grew up watching Hayao Miyazaki’s animations. He’s the animator at the head of the studio, which has released iconic titles like Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and Castle in the Sky (all on Blu-Ray for 60% off today). Whether you’re a longtime fan or a parent trying to find ways to teach your little ones independence, creativity, agency, and a little bit of spirituality/magic, you can’t pass up the opportunity to own these Studio Ghibli movies forever.