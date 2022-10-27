Holiday Beauty Haul | Amazon

This ongoing Amazon Prime Holiday Beauty Haul is a bit of a misnomer; it’s not exclusively holiday gift ideas—the sale encompasses a lot of stuff you probably use every day too. While you might be dazzled by Amazon Premium Beauty finds on this sale (and you’ll see some elevated essentials below!), this is your chance to go “woah, nail clippers are on sale?” We won’t judge.

When your eyebrows are acting up, you need a super-fine tweezer to pull those hairs for you. These stainless steel tweezers have protective tip covers for storage or travel, and a strong clamp for holding onto those stubborn hairs.

If you’ve ever tried to wear mascara without curling your lashes and found the result to be a spiky mess, this rose gold curler is for you! The included satin pouch contains two bonus pads, for when the curler’s pad gets a little old.

You could put this in your gamer cousin’s stocking during the holidays, or you can take home this premium four-pack for yourself. The crème consistency applies smoothly, and the pastel colors really pop.

The colder months are the perfect time to do a foot peel. The first few days are gnarly as the the peel sloughs off dead skin, but the results are the smoothest feet you’ve ever had. This is a two pack, so you and a loved one can experience foot peeling together.

Elevated travel basics, or just an introduction to the Olaplex line, this hardworking kit includes a multi-step process for healthier hair. $25 is pretty freakin’ great for all this kit includes! A great “treat yourself” moment.

Another practical standout, this nail clipper duo includes a PVC travel pouch to house this duo of stainless steel clippers. The clippers’ curved edge also prevents awkward, sharp angles on your nails.