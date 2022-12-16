We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones | $130 | 35% Off | Amazon

Beats! You know them— maybe you already own them—and you know they make a great gift. These are a shocking 35% off right now, and on Amazon Prime—so they will arrive before the holiday for sure. Beats Solo3 supports spacial audio features and has a battery for all-day play. In just five minutes, the Beats can charge enough for up to three hours of audio—so, so fast. They’re comfortable, and compatible with Apple products and Android phones—no matter your giftee’s tech of choice, they’ll groove the whole holiday season.