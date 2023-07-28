Buy The Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $100 at Best Buy

Whether you’re lounging at the beach or the park, hanging with friends, camping, or taking a shower, the perfect soundtrack can make that moment even better. And if you just want to listen to your favorite tunes everywhere and anywhere, having something that’s portable, rugged – and can produce great sound is necessary. Then you should probably check out Bose’s SoundLink Micro Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Waterproof Design. You can buy one for $100 at Best Buy, 17% off its regular price of $120.

Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $100 | Best Buy



Featuring Bose’s proprietary technology, this portable Bluetooth speaker delivers huge sound and bass – even outdoors. Download the Bose Connect app to pair the speaker with your phone tablet or another Bose device, personalize settings, unlock product features, and keep software up to date. Its rugged exterior can resist drops, dents, and scratches, spills, and dust while the soft-touch finish makes it easy to hold in your hand. The included tear-resistant silicone straps also allow you to attach the speaker to a backpack, cooler or bicycle for on-the-go music. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery allows for 6 hours of playback – perfect for a sudden dance party. The built-in microphone allows to take phone calls and access your smartphone’s Siri or Google Assistant – and for voice commands. Bring the party everywhere you go and save some cash. But don’t wait to pull the trigger. Best Buy’s sale lasts for a couple of weeks.

