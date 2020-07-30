Pre-Order NBA 2K21: Mamba Forever Edition at Best Buy for a Free Kobe Bryant SteelBook Case

Image : 2K Sports

NBA 2K21: Mamba Forever Edition (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) | $100 | Best Buy

With the 2020 NBA season attempting to commence against all odds , you’ll soon be able to indulge in your own hoop dreams with NBA 2K21, which arrives September 4 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch, and sometime afterward for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

If you’re planning to dig into MyCareer or MyTeam at any point, you may as well pick up the Mamba Forever Edition, named so in celebration of Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away in 2020.

Every version of this edition features the Black Mamba instead of New Orleans Pelicans upstart Zion Williamson and Portland Trail Blazers vet Damian Lillard, who appear on the standard versions for next- and current-generation consoles, respectively.

Best Buy’s sweetening the deal by throwing in a free Kobe Bryant SteelBook cover if you pre-order the Mamba Forever Edition, which has the younger fro’d up version of this basketball legend against a trippy tye-dye backdrop.

For your $100, these digital extras are included:



100,000 Virtual Currency

10,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

60 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

30 MyCareer Gatorade Boosts

40 MyTEAM Promo Packs (10 at launch, then 3 per week)

Sapphire Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson MyTEAM cards

5 pair MyCAREER Shoe Collection

MyPLAYER backpack

Kobe Bryant Digital Collection

These items will help you upgrade your MyPlayer or acquire new cards to build the best MyTeam you can. Even better, this is the only version you can buy that’ll net you a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions, which becomes an even better deal when you consider that 2K is trying to charge $70 for buying those versions separately at launch.

If you’re not prepared to spend that much, you can pre-order the standard edition of NBA 2K21 for the usual $60, which comes with slightly fewer freebies, but hey, they’re still freebies:

5,000 Virtual Currency

5,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Promo packs (delivered one a week)

6 MyCAREER Skill Boosts5

pair MyCAREER Shoe Collection

Cover Star Digital Collection

3 MyCAREER Gatorade Boosts