Buy Committee Let us know what products you keep putting in your cart, only to "Save For Later." We'll offer our take, and ask readers who own the product to weigh in.

Bloodborne: The Card Game promises to be a dark, fun team-based romp, but Travistech22 isn’t ready to journey through the Chalice Dungeon quite yet.

I keep bouncing back and forth on Bloodborne: The Card Game, though I know exactly why. I’m sure that the game is good, it’s Eric Lang, c’mon. But, it’s also 35 bucks I could spend on other essentials, I don’t know if I can get it to the table anytime soon with Gloomhaven, Massive Darkness, and Dark Souls: The Board Game taking up most of my tabletop time right now, and on top of all that, Lang recently teased that he’s working on an official Bloodborne: The Board Game in conjunction with CMON with deck building mechanics, so I think I’d rather put the money towards that Kickstarter, as I’m a massive sucker for mini-heavy dungeon crawlers, especially ones with deck building.

So, Buy Committee (that’s you), scroll down to the comments to share your experiences with Bloodborne: The Card Game. Help Travistech22 decide whether he should get this particular game, or maybe suggest a different game that you had fun with recently.

Advertisement

A large chunk of Travistech22's note was focused on the $35 price tag. But as a writer for Kinja Deals, I know this particular card game goes on sale quite frequently. And right now he can actually pick it up for just $21.



Of course, we’re looking to help you decide on more purchases. So, if you’re still agonizing over something, email deals@gizmodomedia.com with the subject line “Buy Committee” or tweet us at @ItsTheInventory.