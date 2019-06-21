Buy Committee Let us know what products you keep putting in your cart, only to "Save For Later." We'll offer our take, and ask readers who own the product to weigh in.

Buy Committee, noted hard boiled egg enthusiast, scaffold art provocateur, and our own SVP of Business Development Ryan Brown needs your help.

I’ve been adding this projector to my cart, and then removing it, every few months. I want something simple in my living room that doesn’t take up the space or make it feel like a “tv room”, but having SO MUCH trouble justifying the price. I’m also not *exactly* sure this is the right fit... but all signs point to yes (if I actually, you know, completed the transaction.)

So, Buy Committee (that’s you), scroll down to the comments to share your experiences with your projector. Help Ryan decide whether he should invest in this Optoma projector.

This $1,000 TV alternative is expensive, but to make the space projector-friendly would be a bigger hassle than one might anticipate. Imagine having to pull down all of the curtains during the day just to watch an episode of Barry. And it’d be an even bigger investment to buy automatic shades.

I, for one, want Ryan to wait to buy this ridiculous roll-up LG TV. But if spending five figures on a TV isn’t an option, I’d still say skip the projector and go with Samsung’s The Frame TV instead.

The Frame TV shows off works of art when you’re not watching TV, and is so much more affordable now than when it was first introduced. These TVs can act as a home theater when you want, but will fade away into the background when not needed.

Of course, we’re looking to help you decide on more purchases. So, if you’re still agonizing over something, email deals@gizmodomedia.com with the subject line “Buy Committee” or tweet us at @ItsTheInventory.

