Buy Committee, it’s me again, ya boy Tercius. I need your help (again).
After saving a bunch of money (and flipping Yeezy sneakers with my brother), I finally have enough money to invest in my dream lens, the Canon 85mm f/1.2 II lens.
Known as one of the best lenses for portrait photography, I’ve wanted this lens since I started making photographs. But now that it’s finally time to drop a grand on a “excellent condition” unit through, I’m having cold feet.
I currently use the 85mm f/1.8, so it feels a little unnecessary.
So, Buy Committee (that’s you), scroll down to the comments to share your experiences with your Canon 85mm f/1.2 II. Help me decide on whether I should follow my dreams, or be a pragmatic amateur.
