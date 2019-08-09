Buy Committee Let us know what products you keep putting in your cart, only to "Save For Later." We'll offer our take, and ask readers who own the product to weigh in.

Buy Committee, it’s me again, ya boy Tercius. I need your help (again).



After saving a bunch of money (and flipping Yeezy sneakers with my brother), I finally have enough money to invest in my dream lens, the Canon 85mm f/1.2 II lens.

Known as one of the best lenses for portrait photography, I’ve wanted this lens since I started making photographs. But now that it’s finally time to drop a grand on a “excellent condition” unit through, I’m having cold feet.



I currently use the 85mm f/1.8, so it feels a little unnecessary.

So, Buy Committee (that’s you), scroll down to the comments to share your experiences with your Canon 85mm f/1.2 II. Help me decide on whether I should follow my dreams, or be a pragmatic amateur.

