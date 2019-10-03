Buy Committee: Is There a Gaming Chair That Looks Good?

Photo : Matt Wojtaś ( Unsplash

Sophistication and gaming design are rarely uttered in the same breath. Gamers have had to settle with the “ edgy,” xcore gamerz aesthetic that marketing teams think will sell to get the specs they want.



While we’ve seen the design of computers and peripherals have matured over the years, some gear is still plagued with over-the-top branding. And that includes gaming chairs. Buy Committee, reader Rosemary’s Baby Ruth wants to know if there’s one that isn’t riddled with superfluous logos.

Does anybody make a “professional” gaming chair that doesn’t have logos all over it? The Secretlabs ones are nice, but not with that crap branding all over them.

So, Buy Committee (that’s you), scroll down to the comments to share your experiences with your gamin chair. Help Rosemary’s Baby Ruth decide which gaming chair with minimal branding she should invest in.

I was on this same search last year, and, honestly, the search sucks. I want to be comfortable but I don’t want anything that makes me look like a try-hard. My search ended with an Aeron chair. Popular with start-ups and design nerds, this Herman Miller piece is comfortable without being too ostentatious.

And, yes, it’s pricey. B ut it’s something I don’t think I’ll ever replace, and it’s kept me comfortable during many overly long gaming sessions.

