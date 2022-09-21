Amazon Basics Silicone Non-Stick Food Safe Baking Mat | $10 | 9% Off | Amazon
Once you go baking mat, you’ll never want to look at parchment paper again. These nonstick mats fit right onto a baking tray or cookie sheet in place of parchment or cooking spray. They cook thoroughly, but those cookies will slide right off of the mat when they’re done. Baking mats crack a the whole baking world right open—they work well for brittles and caramel popcorn too. Plus, they clean up nice in the sink or top rack of a dishwasher. These baking mats are Amazon’s #1 bestseller in baking mats—putting them above some of the big brands in the game. $10 for two is a steal—happy baking!