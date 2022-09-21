Amazon Basics Silicone Non-Stick Food Safe Baking Mat | $10 | 9% Off | Amazon

Once you go baking mat, you’ll never want to look at parchment paper again. These nonstick mats fit right onto a baking tray or cookie sheet in place of parchment or cooking spray. T hey cook thoroughly, but those cookies will slide right off of the mat when they’re done. B aking mats crack a the whole baking world right open—they work well for brittles and caramel popcorn too. Plus, they clean up nice in the sink or top rack of a dishwasher. These baking mats are Amazon’s #1 bestseller in baking mats—putting them above some of the big brands in the game . $10 for two is a steal—happy baking!