Macy’s Home Design Plush Throw | $10 | Macy’s | Promo Code FRIEND



It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Blanket cocoon time. Whether you’re in one by choice because it’s the best, or can’t get out of one because it’s all you’re capable of right now, the important thing is that you have a high-quality layer to roll up in. Amazingly, this Macy’s Home Design Plush Throw is down to $10 with promo code FRIEND right now, which is 67% off its original price. That’s a legit deal for a blanket you’ll call home for the next four months. Even that promo code seems to beckon! The cozy throw is 50" x 60", made from polyester, and machine washable. If it weren’t literally my job to tell you about it first, I would have gotten one already.