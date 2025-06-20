Apple’s newly-announced iPhone 17 lineup is getting ready to ship soon, and Burga already has the best-dressed protection ready to snap on your new device. The case maker is running a fantastic deal right now: buy any two Burga cases and get two more absolutely free.

Burga’s pitch is simple: designer looks backed by real drop protection, all tailored to the exact curves of every iPhone 17 model, from the slim 17 Air to the super-sized 17 Pro Max. Raised bezels guard the camera bump and display, scratch-resistant shells keep prints looking fresh, and MagSafe-ready options click onto chargers and wallets without a second thought.

You can experiment with your look when you can get multiple case options. Grab a low-key matte marble for office days, a neon swirl for nights out, and still have a slot left for that glossy floral print that’ll look perfect once autumn hits. The cases stay slim enough to slip into pockets, yet the impact-absorbing edges soak up the kind of drops that happen when you’re juggling coffee and keys.

Every order ships with a twelve-month warranty, and Burga’s matching accessories, including AirPods covers, phone rings, and tumblers, let you build a whole look if coordination’s your thing. Pick any four items from the iPhone 17 collection, watch two of them hit free, and head into launch week knowing you’ve got protection ready the moment your new phone arrives.