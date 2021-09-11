Urbanears Luma True Wireless In-Ear Headphones | $70 | StackSocial



A reliable pair of headphones can easily save the day or keep the day going. With this pair, you can keep those good moods flowing for more than a day with 25 hours of wireless audio output. These tough buds are also water/splash resistant. Which makes them great for the gym and if you get caught up in a rainstorm . There is nothing like dancing in the rain to your favorite tunes. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and a built-in microphone that is as crisp as ever. You will not miss a word on that important business call that interrupted your re-enactment of your favorite scene from Step Up 2. The silicone in-ear tips will ensure a tight fit. Saving 30% of these babies is a no-brainer.

They also come in 5 different colors so you can choose your flavor.

