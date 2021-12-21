Roomba 692 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum | $177 | Amazon

Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot | $649 | Amazon

iRobot Roomba s9+ and Brava Jet m6 | $1, 099 | Amazon

Robot vacuums and mops are always cool. Even if you can only use one in one room of your house, it’s handy to have and it’s fun/frustrating to watch them clean. If you haven’t used one or your old Roomba 650 is finally giving up the ghost, you should probably take a look-see at this Amazon sale on iRobot products. At the low ent, the Roomba 692 will put your ancient push-button dumb bot to shame with its Wi-Fi connectivity, and it’s marked down $123 to just $177 right now. Or maybe you want something a little fancier, something a little more self-sufficient? This Roomba j7+ empties itself, maps your house so it doesn’t do stupid stuff, and it even avoids pet waste! That’s right, it’s poo-averse! It’s 23% off right now at $649. Finally, the big kahuna of this deal is the Roomba S9+ and Brava Jet m6 combo, normally $1,600, it’s marked down to $1, 099 for a 31% discount. The S9+ also self-empties and maps your house, while offering powerful cleaning that specializes in taking on corners, while the Brava Jet m6 employs similar technology to only mop where you want it to, saving you from picking up all the rugs and things you don’t want mopped. Save yourself the headache, and start building your little robot army today!